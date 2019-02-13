'We saved our town from your Western plastic rubbish'

Media player
Malaysia plastic pollution: 'We saved our town from your Western rubbish'
When illegal factories sprang up around Jenjarom in Malaysia, choking the town with toxic fumes and tonnes of plastic waste from Western countries, a group of villagers decided to fight back.
Video by Tessa Wong
Drone photography by Joshua Paul
Activists' footage courtesy of the Kuala Langat Environmental Association
