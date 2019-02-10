Battling the New Zealand blaze

Media player
New Zealand wildfire: Residents flee as fire spreads
Thousands on New Zealand's South Island have been told to evacuate from a wildfire that has been burning for a week.
The fire is thousands of acres in size and is expected to get worse in windy conditions on Sunday.
10 Feb 2019
Share
