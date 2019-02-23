'I sold alcohol as a child to survive'
Video

Days before US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un are set to meet in Vietnam for a second time, the BBC's Laura Bicker hears the story of one North Korean defector.

Jessie Kim escaped North Korea after a childhood selling alcohol at local markets.

