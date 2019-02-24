Cheers for Kim Jong-un as he leaves for Hanoi

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cheers for Kim Jong-un as he leaves Pyongyang for Vietnam
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has departed for Hanoi by train on a trip culminating in talks with US President Donald Trump.
24 Feb 2019
