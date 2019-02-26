Pre-emptive strike 'absolutely necessary'
Balakot: India says strikes 'absolutely necessary'

India has launched air strikes against militants in Pakistani territory in a major escalation of tensions between the two countries.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said the air strikes had hit "the biggest training camp" of the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad in Balakot.

Pakistan says the Indian jets only hit an empty area, and were forced to withdraw after the Pakistani air force responded.

