India launches air strikes in Pakistan

India has launched air strikes against militants in Pakistan.

It’s the first time warplanes have crossed the de-facto border dividing the disputed territory of Kashmir - claimed by both India and Pakistan - in more than 40 years.

India’s foreign secretary called the strikes a "non-military pre-emptive action," saying the strikes targeted a training camp for the Jaish-e-Mohammad group in Balakot, north-east Pakistan.

Pakistan has said it will respond to the strikes, and dismissed India’s claims that the strikes killed “a very large number” of fighters.

In February, the Jaish-e-Mohammad group claimed responsibility for a bomb attack in Indian-administered Kashmir which killed 40 Indian paramilitary police.