India Pakistan: Footage appears to show downed Indian jet
Pakistan's air force says it has shot down two of India's fighter planes, and captured a pilot, in an escalation of the long-standing tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations over Kashmir.
India says it has lost one MiG-21 fighter jet and demanded the safe return of the aircraft's pilot.
It also says the Indian Air Force shot down a Pakistani fighter – a claim that Pakistan denies.
27 Feb 2019
