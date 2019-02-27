Footage appears to show downed India plane
Pakistan's air force says it has shot down two of India's fighter planes, and captured a pilot, in an escalation of the long-standing tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations over Kashmir.

India says it has lost one MiG-21 fighter jet and demanded the safe return of the aircraft's pilot.

It also says the Indian Air Force shot down a Pakistani fighter – a claim that Pakistan denies.

