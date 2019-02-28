Chairman Kim's security almost left behind
Kim Jong-un's security team in dash for cavalcade

Kim Jong-un's security team had to make a dash for their cavalcade as the North Korean leader left a summit in Hanoi.

He had been holding talks with US President Donald Trump to discuss denuclearisation.

But the summit ended with no agreement after the US refused North Korean demands for sanctions relief, according to President Trump.

