Trump: "Sometimes you have to walk"
Donald Trump on talks with Kim Jong-un: 'Sometimes you have to walk'

A summit between US President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ended with no agreement, the White House announced.

In a conference, Donald Trump said their "relationship was very strong' but that 'sometimes you have to walk".

  • 28 Feb 2019
