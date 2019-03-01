Captured Indian pilot is freed by Pakistan
Video

Abhinandan, captured Indian pilot, is freed from Pakistan

Pakistan has freed an Indian fighter pilot captured after his plane was shot down in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, amid rising tensions.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was handed over to Indian officials near a border crossing with Pakistan.

BBC reporter, Kinjal Pandya-Wagh explains more.

