Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi - for or against?
Aung San Suu Kyi is Myanmar's de facto leader.
But she's faced international condemnation over her failure to denounce the military for its treatment of Rohingya people amid widespread reports of their abuse.
So what do young people in Myanmar think of her?
The BBC's Nick Beake has spoken to two millennials in Yangon.
Video produced by Tessa Wong and Saw Closay.
-
04 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window