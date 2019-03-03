Sheltering from shelling in Kashmir
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kashmir conflict: The people forced from their homes by shelling

Residents of both the Indian and Pakistan parts of the contested region of Kashmir spoke to the BBC about their experiences.

Video by Shumaila Jaffrey, Fakhir Munir, Divya Arya & Pritam Roy

Post-production by Kinjal Pandya-Wagh

  • 03 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Kashmir conflict in three minutes