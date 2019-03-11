Kim Jong-nam assassination suspect free
Video

Kim Jong-nam: Indonesian woman accused of murder freed

An Indonesian woman accused of killing Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, has been freed after charges against her were dropped.

Siti Aisyah had been accused of smearing a nerve agent on Mr Kim's face at Kuala Lumpur airport in Malaysia in 2017.

