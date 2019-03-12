Siti Aisyah on release: 'Shocked at first'
The Indonesian woman freed after being accused of killing Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korea's leader, tells the BBC of the shock she felt when she heard she was being released.

In an interview with BBC Indonesian given a day after she was released, she said at one point she had thought: "Is this the end of my life?"

