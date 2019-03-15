Footage shows Christchurch arrest

Media player
New Zealand mosques: Footage shows arrest in Christchurch
Pictures have been posted on social media showing an arrest being made after the deadly shootings in New Zealand.
Police have confirmed there are "multiple fatalities" at two mosques in the city of Christchurch.
Commissioner Mike Bush confirmed that four people is in custody, but said it was unclear if others were involved.
Witnesses told local media they ran for their lives, and saw people bleeding on the ground.
15 Mar 2019
