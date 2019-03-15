PM: 'One of New Zealand's darkest days'

Media player
Jacinda Ardern: 'One of New Zealand's darkest days'
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said her thoughts are with the victims of an attack at a mosque in Christchurch.
Ms Ardern described the shooting as "an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence".
