PM: 'One of New Zealand's darkest days'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jacinda Ardern: 'One of New Zealand's darkest days'

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said her thoughts are with the victims of an attack at a mosque in Christchurch.

Ms Ardern described the shooting as "an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence".

  • 15 Mar 2019
