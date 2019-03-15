Media player
Christchurch shootings: City in lockdown after mosque shootings
Forty-nine people have been killed and at least 20 wounded in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Four people - three men and one woman - were detained in connection with the shooting, New Zealand police said.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called it one of New Zealand's "darkest days".
15 Mar 2019
