New Zealand shootings: 'Unprecedented event'
Video

A man "in his late 20s" has been charged with murder after the shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand police commissioner Mike Bush has said.

Forty-nine people have been killed and at least 20 wounded in the attacks, which he described as an "unprecedented, abhorrent event".

  • 15 Mar 2019