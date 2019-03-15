Ardern: NZ 'gun laws will change'

Video

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has promised changes to firearms regulations in the wake of Friday's attack on a mosque in Christchurch.

In an address on Saturday morning local time, she said the main perpetrator had used five guns, and held a gun license acquired in November 2017.

She said the chain of events that lead to the holding of the licence and the possession of the weapons was being examined.

She also hailed the bravery of those who had disarmed explosive devices and made arrests.