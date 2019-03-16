Victim's brother 'has no words for pain'

Media player
Christchurch shooting: Victim's brother speaks of pain
The brother of a Pakistani man killed with his son during Friday's attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, has told the BBC he has "no words to describe the pain".
Dr Khursheed Alam, whose brother Naeem Rashid and nephew Talha were killed, was speaking to the BBC's Secunder Kermani in Abbottabad.
16 Mar 2019
