Christchurch shootings: 'My father took a bullet for me'
Ali Adeeba was praying alongside his brother and father at the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, when a gunman opened fire.
He described how the harrowing events unfolded around him.
16 Mar 2019
