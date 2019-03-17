Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New Zealand gun laws will change, says PM
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says her country's gun laws "need to change" and "will change" in the wake of the mosque attacks in Christchurch that killed 50 people.
-
17 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window