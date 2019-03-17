Bereaved husband forgives Christchurch gunman
Video

Christchurch shooting survivor say he forgives his wife's killer

Farid Ahmed survived the shooting in Christchurch, but his wife was killed by the gunman.

Hosne Ahmed was shot as she ran back into the mosque to try to save her husband, who uses a wheelchair. She was 44.

He says forgives her killer and will pray for him.

  • 17 Mar 2019
