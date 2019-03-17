Baby found underneath collapsed home
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Indonesia floods: Baby rescued from underneath collapsed building

A baby boy has been rescued after being found underneath a collapsed building in Indonesia.

The five-month-old had been trapped under debris from his home in Sentani in the Papua province when soldiers rescued him.

He was taken to hospital.

Papua has been hit by deadly flash floods with torrential rain triggering landslides across the province.

At least 58 people have died with dozens injured.

  • 17 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Newborn baby rescued from storm drain