NZ PM: 'Our gun laws will change'

Christchurch shootings: NZ cabinet backs action on gun laws
PM Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand's cabinet has backed gun law changes "in principle" after the Christchurch shootings.
Fifty people were killed and dozens wounded in attacks at two mosques on Friday.
Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, has appeared in court and been charged with murder.
The shootings sparked calls for gun law reform, with Ms Ardern saying soon afterwards "our gun laws will change".
18 Mar 2019
