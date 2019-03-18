Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Students perform Haka for attack victims
School pupils in Christchurch have gathered in large numbers to perform the Haka in tribute to those killed in attacks at two mosques in the city.
Fifty people were killed and many more injured in the shootings on Friday.
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has said she will announce detailed gun law reforms within days.
-
18 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-47609212/new-zealand-shootings-christchurch-students-perform-haka-for-victimsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window