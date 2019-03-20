Media player
NZ PM: 'We need global action on extremism'
The New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has called for global action on extremism in an exclusive BBC interview.
Speaking to the BBC's Clive Myrie she said she also 'utterly rejects' the idea that New Zealand had perpetuated an environment that allows an extremist ideology to exist by allowing migrants in to the country.
The first funerals for the 50 victims of last week's mosque shootings have taken place.
20 Mar 2019
