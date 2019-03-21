Could youth voters swing Thai election?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thailand election: Young voters could be key to victory

Thailand is about to hold its first general election since the military seized power in 2014.

Is it a full return to democracy? And why are first-time voters so important? Nanchanok Wongsamuth and Paris Jitpentom of BBC Thai explain.

Produced by Tessa Wong. Graphic design by Arvin Supriyadi.

  • 21 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Being 17: The life of a teenager in Thailand