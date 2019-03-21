Could youth voters swing Thai election?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thailand election: Young voters could be key to victory
Thailand is about to hold its first general election since the military seized power in 2014.
Is it a full return to democracy? And why are first-time voters so important? Nanchanok Wongsamuth and Paris Jitpentom of BBC Thai explain.
Produced by Tessa Wong. Graphic design by Arvin Supriyadi.
