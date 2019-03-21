Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Six killed in Yancheng chemical plant blast in China
Six people have been killed and thirty injured by the explosion, which took place at 14:50 local time at a facility run by Tianjiayi Chemical.
The cause has not been identified.
-
21 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-47655341/six-killed-in-yancheng-chemical-plant-blast-in-chinaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window