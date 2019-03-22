Media player
Christchurch shootings: 'Thank you for your tears...your love'
New Zealand has broadcast the Islamic call to prayer and observed a two-minute silence in ceremonies to mark a week since the Christchurch attacks.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined thousands of mourners near the Al-Noor mosque, one of two places of worship targeted in last Friday's shootings.
22 Mar 2019
