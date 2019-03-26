Thaksin concern over Thai election

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thailand election: Thaksin alleges 'irregularities'
In an interview with BBC Thai, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra alleges there were "a lot of irregularities" in Sunday's election in Thailand which have left him worried.
The Pheu Thai party, linked to Mr Shinawatra, is one of two frontrunners to form the next government - the other is the military-linked Palang Pracha Rath Party.
Official results of the election, the first since a 2014 coup, are due in May.
-
26 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window