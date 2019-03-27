Anything to declare?

Video

Rare animals have been seized from a passengers luggage as they attempted to pass through an Indian airport.

A horned pit viper snake, five Iguanas, four Blue-tongued skinks, three green tree frogs and 22 Egyptian tortoises were found at Chennai airport.

Officials say that the species were transported for wildlife trafficking and that some of the animals are threatened.

The passenger was detained and officials said that the animals would be returned to Thailand, where he had been travelling from.

