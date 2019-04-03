The street food that makes you dance
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The street food that makes you dance

Kottu Roti is a street food favourite in Sri Lanka. And watching it being cooked is almost as fun as actually eating it.

Video by Ayeshea Perera, Chaminda Dissanayake and Abhishek Madhukar

  • 03 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Making 'fake food' for a living