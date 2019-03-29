Memorial service for Christchurch victims
Video

Christchurch victims honoured with memorial service

Crowds have gathered at a park in the New Zealand city of Christchurch to honour the victims of the 15 March mosque attacks.

More than 20,000 people attended the event at Hagley Park, amid tight security.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke, along with Muslim leaders and a survivor of the attack.

