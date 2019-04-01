Media player
Hong Kong independence 'a non-starter'
There are “tons of other topics we need to pay much more attention to” rather than the idea of Hong Kong independence, the Convenor of the Executive Council, Bernard Chan has said.
Housing affordability, future prosperity and other issues were far bigger worries for the majority of Hong Kong residents, Mr Chan told BBC Hardtalk’s Zeinab Badawi.
Watch the full interview on Monday 1 April on BBC World News and Tuesday 2 April 2019 on the BBC News Channel or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only).
01 Apr 2019
