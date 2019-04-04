Will George Clooney's Brunei boycott really work?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Will Clooney's Brunei boycott really work?

After Brunei introduced strict Islamic laws that make gay sex punishable by flogging or stoning to death, celebrities are calling on the public to boycott Brunei-owned luxury hotels. But will it really work?

Presented by Karishma Vaswani. Produced by Tessa Wong.

  • 04 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Stars boycott US hotel over 'Sharia'