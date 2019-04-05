Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wildfire sweeps across South Korea
A wildfire sweeping across South Korea has forced a national emergency to be declared.
Thousands have been evacuated and at least one person is known to have died.
-
05 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-47827171/south-korea-wildfires-deadly-blaze-sweeps-across-countryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window