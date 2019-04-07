What's behind North Korean TV's makeover?
Korean Central Television (KCTV), North Korea's state-owned broadcaster, has experimented with a more contemporary look for its main news bulletins, featuring - for a single day only - drone footage, graphics and time-lapse videos.

What’s behind the drive to use modern technology to tell the news?

