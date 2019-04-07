What's behind North Korean TV's makeover?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What's behind North Korean TV's makeover?

Drab studio backdrops are out and slick new graphics are in as Korean Central Television (KCTV) goes hi-tech for a day.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 07 Apr 2019