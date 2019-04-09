Media player
The blossom worth billions for Japan
Cherry blossom represents the nature of life and a season of renewal in Japanese culture.
Last year, the season attracted nearly five million people and boosted the economy by about $2.7 billion, according to figures from Bloomberg.
Each spring, "Hanami", or "flower viewing", events and festivals are held, with many people picnicing under the trees to enjoy the flowers' transient beauty.
09 Apr 2019
