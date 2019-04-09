The blossom worth billions for Japan
Cherry blossom represents the nature of life and a season of renewal in Japanese culture.

Last year, the season attracted nearly five million people and boosted the economy by about $2.7 billion, according to figures from Bloomberg.

Each spring, "Hanami", or "flower viewing", events and festivals are held, with many people picnicing under the trees to enjoy the flowers' transient beauty.

