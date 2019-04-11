Student reunited with mother after 12 years

Video

Would you be able to leave your child at school knowing you would not see them again for more than a decade?

That is the stark choice facing some parents in Nepal’s most remote villages who want a better future for their children.

The story of one group of teenagers travelling to meet their parents for the first time in 12 years has been turned into the award-winning documentary, Children Of The Snow Land.

Video produced by Trystan Young

Listen to more stories from Newsday.