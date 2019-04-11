Meeting mum for the first time in 12 years
Student reunited with mother after 12 years

Would you be able to leave your child at school knowing you would not see them again for more than a decade?

That is the stark choice facing some parents in Nepal’s most remote villages who want a better future for their children.

The story of one group of teenagers travelling to meet their parents for the first time in 12 years has been turned into the award-winning documentary, Children Of The Snow Land.

  • 11 Apr 2019
