Student reunited with mother after 12 years
Would you be able to leave your child at school knowing you would not see them again for more than a decade?
That is the stark choice facing some parents in Nepal’s most remote villages who want a better future for their children.
The story of one group of teenagers travelling to meet their parents for the first time in 12 years has been turned into the award-winning documentary, Children Of The Snow Land.
11 Apr 2019
