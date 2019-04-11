Afghanistan’s one and only Jew
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Afghanistan’s one and only Jew

Sixty-year-old Zablon Simintov was born and brought up in Afghanistan's Jewish community, but now he is the only one remaining.

Despite pressure to convert to Islam, he says he'll keep practising his faith.

  • 11 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Peace in the shadow of the Taliban?