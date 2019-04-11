Afghanistan’s one and only Jew
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Afghanistan’s one and only Jew

Zablon Simintov says despite pressure from the Taliban to convert, he'll keep practising his faith in Kabul.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 11 Apr 2019