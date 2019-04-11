South Korea abortion ban unconstitutional

Media player
South Korea abortion ban ruled unconstitutional
South Korea's ban on abortion has been ruled unconstitutional in an historic court decision.
The country's constitutional court ordered that the law must be revised by the end of 2020.
Under the 1953 ban, women who had abortions could be fined and imprisoned, except in cases of rape, incest or risk to their health.
11 Apr 2019
