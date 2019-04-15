Inside China's mega-airport
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What does the world's largest single-building airport terminal look like?

The busiest airport in the world in terms of passenger numbers is in Atlanta, Georgia and no 2 is in Beijing, both with tens of millions more passengers every year than their nearest rivals.

So it might come as a surprise to hear that a new airport, set to open later this year, with what officials claim is the world’s largest terminal housed in a single building, is also in the Chinese capital.

This will give Beijing a breathtaking flight capacity, surpassing London’s six airports.

Until now the impressive structure has been under wraps but China Correspondent Stephen McDonell went along to have a look.

  • 15 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Flying over China's mega bridge