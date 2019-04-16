Media player
The tribe who can't read so can't vote
About 190 million people in Indonesia will be eligible to cast their votes on 17 April, in what is being called one of the most complicated single-day elections in history.
For illiterate communities in remote areas of the vast archipelago it is a daunting task.
The BBC travelled to hear the aspirations of Dayak Meratus tribes in remote Borneo ahead of the poll.
Video by Abraham Utama of BBC Indonesian and Danny Vincent.
