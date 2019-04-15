Fatal dust storm in Pakistan

Media player
Pakistan dust storm leaves three people dead
Three people have died and more than 20 have been injured after strong winds in Pakistan.
Winds of up to 65 kilometres per hour (40 mph) were recorded in the city of Karachi.
15 Apr 2019
