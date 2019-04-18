Rebuilding Afghanistan's Buddhas
A team of conservators are working to rebuild the shattered statues destroyed by the Taliban who seized power in Afghanistan in 1996 and imposed an extremist version of Islamic law across the country and tried to erase all traces of a rich pre-Islamic past.

