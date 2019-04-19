Media player
'If the Taliban come, I will fight them'
As talks between Afghanistan's government and the Taliban continue, women in the country are worried they will lose the rights they have come to enjoy since 2001.
Zan TV is the only Afghan television channel just for women, and trains women to do all the jobs in journalism, from production to presenting.
The ambition is for 80-85% of the staff to be female.
Eighteen-year-old Ogai Wardak is one of the presenters on the channel.
She spoke to BBC News about her hopes and fears for the future.
19 Apr 2019
