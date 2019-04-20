'If the Taliban come, I will fight them'

Video

As talks between Afghanistan's government and the Taliban continue, women in the country are worried they will lose the rights they have come to enjoy since 2001.

Zan TV is the only Afghan television channel just for women, and trains women to do all the jobs in journalism, from production to presenting.

The ambition is for 80-85% of the staff to be female.

Eighteen-year-old Ogai Wardak is one of the presenters on the channel.

She spoke to BBC News about her hopes and fears for the future.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.